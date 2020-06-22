City
TTC condemns racist outburst on bus that was caught on video

The TTC is condemning an incident that took place on the 102 Markham bus route in Scarborough yesterday in which a man aggressively hurled racist and homophobic slurs at other passengers and the driver. 

One rider managed to capture a video of the outburst, and it has since been shared widely on social media. 

According to the TTC, the incident started when the operator asked the passenger to turn down his music or put headphones on.

The man immediately reacted with anger, and proceeded to hurl offensive and derogatory insults at several other passengers and the operator. 

Shortly after the outburst began, the passenger in question got out of his seat and exited the bus, but not before accosting the bus operator and trying to break the plexiglass barrier in front of his seat.

He also continued to yell agressive and offensive comments after leaving the vehicle.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the transit agency was alerted to this incident on Sunday afternoon when the operator contacted Transit Control to report a disorderly customer.

He said since the incident lasted less than two minutes and the customer left the bus on his own, it did not require intervention from Transit Special Constables or Toronto Police. 

Still, Green said these kinds of outbursts are completely unacceptable and simply shouldn't happen on the TTC.

"The language and actions of the customer in this case are appalling and absolutely uncalled for. We want the TTC to be safe and welcoming for everyone and we strongly condemn the racist and homophobic language this video shows," Green said in an emailed statement.

"TTC customers and employees should never have to endure this kind of language or behaviour and we are extremely disappointed that they were."

He added that the agency is following up with the employee to offer any support they may need following the upsetting incident.

"Thankfully there were no physical injuries and the operator was able to continue their duties once the incident concluded," Green said.

