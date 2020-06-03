Union Station in Toronto just got a makeover to promote social distancing

Toronto's central transit hub, Union Station, is preparing for more folks to begin trickling in and out of the city with new measures to help ensure health and safety.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins posted to Twitter today some of the new signage and decals placed around Union Station reminding riders of protocols issued by health officials.

If you’re travelling through Union Station to get to your GO or UP train you’ll see lots of new things to remind you about physical distancing & wearing a face covering https://t.co/kpzWx7wXaM pic.twitter.com/Ax7jcY96NO — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) June 3, 2020

"We know – we already told you about new signs going up around Union Station to help keep travelers safe," reads a blog post from the Metrolinx site.

"But as many people still aren’t heading back to work just yet, we wanted to show you images taken this week of a new crop of health messages and safety reminders that have just gone up on Toronto’s main transit hub."

A large floor decal in the York Concourse illustrates the two-metre rule.

And screens placed around the station display reminders practice physical distancing.

Directional signage has also been placed around the space, indicating which way travellers should move to avoid close encounters.

There's also a table where visitors can test out the enhanced cleaning procedures by swabbing their PRESTO card and testing it "with a ATP meter to see it's clean." They can then wipe it down with one of the station's cleaning agents and test it again.

Messages promoting good sneeze and cough etiquette are visible all over as well.

Although masks on public transit have not been made mandatory, Metrolinx "strongly encourages our customers to follow the guidance of public health officials and use a face covering to help protect everyone using GO Transit, UP Express and Union Station."