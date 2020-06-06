Toronto neighbourhood revolts after new cannabis store tries to open

A new cannabis store is being told to shut down before it's even opened in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

News of a weed store slated for Wellesley and Parliament has some members of the community pushing for the city to turn down its retail application.

Little House Cannabis is slated for 307 Wellesley St. E., which was originally built as a residential property before being converted into the Sri Lankan restaurant, Rashnaa.

Some members in the Cabbagetown Residents Association Facebook group argue that 307 Wellesley is unfit to house a legal cannabis store because it would sit in a predominantly residential area, rather than a commercial strip like other weed shops in Toronto.

It also still looks like a residential property, argues Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who sent a letter to the city on Wednesday asking the AGCO to reject Little House Cannabis' application.

"With a narrow entrance in what remains a converted residential space, it is unclear how the building would serve to ensure youth in the neighbourhood do not enter the store as required by s.20 of

Ontario Regulation 468/18," wrote Wong-Tam.

Wong-Tam's letter outlines several concerns: the ability for the property to store and secure cannabis on-site safely, the fact that it shares a common wall with a residential property next door, and lack of customer parking.

Customers would also be unable to loiter inside the store given the small space, said Wong-Tam, which would force them onto the narrow sidewalk while waiting to get inside.

"The city’s experience with other cannabis facilities has been that if stores cannot provide space to loiter and congregate inside, it will lead to illicit activities outside, in this case potentially adjacent

to other residential properties."

The Cabbagetown Residents Association is now calling for its members to submit an objection to Little House Cannabis on the AGCO website before the deadline Friday.

While some are engaging, others are accusing their neighbours of NIMBYism and destroying small businesses, ergo, jobs.

"This is silly," wrote one resident. "With the current amount of businesses closing down, amount of empty storefronts in the area, why promote the objection of an investment and small business in the area."

Cabbagetown is already home to a number of cannabis stores operating or slated to open, including Canna Cabana, Quick Weed, and Growers Retail, which all sit on Parliament.