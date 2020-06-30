City
toronto hydro outage

Toronto left sweltering in summer heat after hydro outage

With temperatures hitting the high 20s and low 30s in the past few days, a large swath of North York was feeling the heat a bit more than the rest of us last night due to a power outage.

Thousands of customers living in an area spanning from just west of Yonge Street to Leslie, and north of Highway 401 up to Steeles were without hydro since around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto Hydro said on social media that service had been restored to some customers as of late last night, but that the issue was ongoing.

The electric utility company had cited 10:30 p.m. as the preliminary time that things might be sorted out, but as crews responded to the incident, the timeline stretched beyond 1 a.m. as residents struggled to sleep without air conditioning.

Thankfully, there have not been any further complaints as of Tuesday morning.

Apparently, this isn't the only time in the past few days that Torontonians have had to face an extended hydro outage in the heat: parts of East York have reportedly been experiencing a loss of power nearly every morning for more than a week.

Jeremy Gilbert

