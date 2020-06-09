Toronto councillor Michael Ford tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto city councillor Michael Ford, nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, has just tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ward 1 councillor announced today that he was told about his diagnosis Tuesday afternoon.

"I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving residents of Etobicoke North,” said Ford in a statement.

Ford said he is "feeling well", but did not mention when he was tested for COVID-19, or when the suggested end-date for his self-isolation will be.

Premier Doug Ford's office released a statement wishing the councillor a speedy recovery, and indicated that the premier has not come in contact with his nephew in the last two weeks and has no fear for his own health.

Doug Ford has come under fire previously for not self-isolating within his home, most recently during his cherry cheesecake baking video, which was allegedly recorded in his nephew's home during quarantine.