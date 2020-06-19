City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto protest

Hundreds of skateboarders took to the streets of Toronto to support Black Lives Matter

Skaters, bikers, and other folks on wheels took over the street Friday evening to show solidarity with the Black community, and more specifically, Black skaters in Toronto. 

All wheels were welcome at the event organized by Olodwan Blackboard, a Black skateboard collective, as people gathered at Underpass Skate Park. 

Hundreds gathered around 4 p.m. before heading west toward Dunpat Skatepark in Alexandra Park. 

black lives matter protest torontoThe event coincided with Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day: the unofficial American holiday that commemorates the freeing of all previously enslaved people in Texas. 

black lives matter skate protestOther organizers of the event included Kush Diet, Impact Skate Club, Adrift, Monstra, Toronto Skateboard Community, Christie Pits Skateboard Park and Toronto Skate Stop. 

black lives matter skate protestSo far, the event's GoFundMe has exceeded its goal of $1,000, with all proceeds going to the skateboard and BMX drop-in 42 Rides, Black Lives Matter and Oldowan Blackboard. 

black lives matter skate protest

