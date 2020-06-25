Sheridan College and Coca-Cola are making protective barriers for small businesses

As more small businesses start to reopen, more protective equipment is needed to keep everyone safe.

It's with this in mind that Sheridan College has teamed up with Coca-Cola to produce protective barriers for small businesses in Ontario.

Sheridan's Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Design Technologies (CAMDT) has begun creating and distributing protective countertop shields to safely separate employees from customers.

"These cashier shields will be installed in local convenience stores and restaurants and will act as a protective barrier between customers and store staff, which will help business owners continue to operate while maintaining physical distancing measures," reads a post from Coca-Cola.

Due to a shortage of Plexiglas material, the barriers are created using thin sheets of polyester (PET), which are "just as sturdy and more readily available." They have designed the shields to suit different countertop configurations.

The idea came when Coca-Cola representatives spoke to their customers and "realized that a number of smaller, local businesses did not have protective shields or guards installed in their stores or only had temporary solutions."

According to the post, Coca-Cola has invested $75,000 to fund the purchase of materials and lead the project.

It's set to be piloted at three businesses across Etobicoke, Mississauga and Brampton and will expand "as the needs of individual customers are understood."