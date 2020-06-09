Ontario reports promising decline in new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Ontario health officials have confirmed just 230 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, marking the second day in a row where new cases have fallen below 300.

The new number represents a mere 0.7 per cent increase from the previous report, which is even lower than Monday's 0.8 per cent increase.

There have now been a total of 31,090 cases in the province to date, 24,829 (or 79.9 per cent) of which are considered to be "resolved."

The Ministry of Health is also reporting just 14 new deaths today.

This is down from the 24 confirmed in the previous report and brings the total COVID-19 death toll in Ontario to 2,464.

As a result, there are now a total of 3,797 active cases remaining in the province as of June 8 at 2 p.m.

But while new case and death numbers decreased overnight, so too did the number of tests administered in Ontario.

Public Health units conducted just 13,509 tests across the province yesterday, which is just slightly below the 15,357 completed the day before and the province's testing benchmark of 16,000.

Still, the downward trend is reason to (cautiously) celebrate.

While Ontario has yet to see a day with new case numbers below 200 — something Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has been waiting for before recommending fully opening the economy — yesterday was the first time we'd seen new cases below 300 since May 13.

The fact that new cases have remained below the 300 mark for two days in a row is even more promising.

This news also comes as the province announced that many regions in Ontario would be entering Stage 2 of reopening the economy this week, though those living in and around Toronto and the GTA will have to wait a little longer to grab a drink on a patio or get a haircut.

Still, the decreasing case numbers are a good indication that Toronto will get to follow in the footsteps of the rest of the province soon enough — as long as the trend continues.