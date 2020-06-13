Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week
After a few days of low increase rates, Ontario is reporting 266 new cases of COVID-19.
Marking the highest number of new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period this week, Saturday's numbers show a 17 per cent increase on the rolling five-day average, which is 226 new cases.
There were also nine deaths reported today, compared to the 11 reported yesterday. The total number of deaths across Ontario is now 2,507.
Friday saw the lowest day-over-day increase since March 28, with just 182 new cases. There was also a record-high number of tests conducted, with 28,000 done in 24 hours.
Still, the downward trend in new cases appears to be continuing. Saturday is now the sixth day in a row that we've seen fewer than 300 new infections.
