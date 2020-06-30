City
covid 19 cases ontario

Ontario reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to see a general decline across Ontario with 157 new cases reported today.

This marks a 0.4 per cent increase in overall cases with 99 (or 63 per cent) of today's reported cases coming from Toronto, Peel and York regions.

Other regions across Ontario are reporting five or fewer cases (27)  while some (22) are reporting no new cases at all.

As of today, Ontario has 2,052 active cases and seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,672.

Windsor-Essex reported 17 new cases today after the region saw a spike in cases as it enters into Stage 2.

"While there are only 17 new cases reported in Windsor-Essex, testing of temporary workers is ongoing as we continue to implement our three-point plan to find and resolve outbreaks," wrote Minister of Health Christine Elliot on Twitter.

"Increased testing in the region may identify additional cases in the coming days."

The province is reporting 148 resolved cases, marking a 0.5 per cent increase, and 23,759 completed tests since its previous report.

