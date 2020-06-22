Ontario confirms fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 8th time in 9 days

Ontario health officials are once again reporting good news for the province, with just 161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the province's dedicated web portal.

This is the eighth time that new case numbers have come in below 200 within the past nine days, marking a promising trend for all those hoping for regions who've remained in Stage 1 to move forward to Stage 2 this week.

This new change represents an increase of just 0.5 per cent from the previous report, and it brings the total number of cases in the province to 33,637 to date.

An additional 214 cases are considered to be resolved today, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 28,933.

For the eight time in the past nine days, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases, with 161 new cases of #COVID19 today, a 0.5% increase. With 214 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province as the persistent decrease in active cases continues. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 22, 2020

Sadly, three more deaths have been confirmed by public health units across the province. Ontario's death toll now sits at 2,609 as a result, and just 2,095 active cases remain.

Testing rates also continue to soar, with 21,900 tests processed yesterday. A total of 1,196,627 tests have now been completed within Ontario, with a backlog of 10,027 tests waiting to be processed.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline, thankfully, with 21 fewer COVID-19 patients currently in hospital.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 29 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

"Over the past two days, we've identified 62 new cases in Windsor-Essex, the result of expanded testing as we enhance our offers to resolve workplace outbreaks," wrote Elliott on Twitter Monday morning.

The numbers come ahead of Doug Ford's daily press briefing this afternoon where many are expecting him to announce that Toronto will be allowed to enter Stage 2 of reopening at some point this week.