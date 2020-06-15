Home Depot store in Toronto has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases among staff

Employees are worried that The Home Depot near Yonge and Highway 7 in Toronto could be in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A store employee says that last week there were four cases in one day, bringing the total to 10 cases on June 12.

"Staff is being pressured to continue working. The store has not announced any additional measures such as closing down to disinfect or any staffing update," they told blogTO.

Customers have noticed the problem as well.

@fordnation homedepot in Richmond hill are not following the SOPs. — Ali Imran Ansari (@AliImranAnsari6) May 13, 2020

"The store owes public a disclosure as customers continue to get in the store. The 10 positive cases are staff from different department as well, this speaks to how potentially wide spread and dangerous it could be, it needs to stopped now!" added the employee.

It is unclear if the number of cases has gone up over the weekend however, Home Depot Canada did confirm that there were several associates from the Richmond Hill store that have tested positive for COVID-19.

"While I can’t disclose further details about the individuals due to privacy, I can confirm that the associates are in quarantine," said The Home Depot Canada's director of corporate communications Paul Berto.

Berto told blogTO that they're following York Region Public Health guidance to ensure the health and safety of their associates and customers.

"We’ve taken additional steps to close the store overnight for deep cleaning. We’ve also adjusted hours to provide more time for cleaning and sanitizing with viricidal cleaners and will continue disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic areas several times a day," he said.

This is in addition to regular preventative actions like limited customer entry, increased disinfecting, and encouraging people who don't feel well to stay home.

Berto also pointed to The Home Depot's associate benefits when addressing the comment thata staff was being pressured to work.



"We have paid leave and time-off policies in place to take care of associates who are ill or need to stay home. These policies were expanded to help alleviate some of the challenges or concerns associates may face as a result of COVID-19, and can be taken anytime, for any reason, between now and the end of the year," he said.