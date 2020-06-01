Dentists are now open in Ontario and here's what you need to know

Dentists are now open in Ontario again. Last week the Ministry of Health announced that some of the restrictions for health care providers were being lifted and gave permission for a slow restart of health-care services, including dentists.

However, the restart of dental services is more complicated than simply opening the door. In order for dental clinics to reopen they must met all the updated guidelines.

On May 31, The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario issued a list of 48 recommendations for reopening.

Some of the recommendations are simple to implement such as removing magazines, toys and other non-essential items from the waiting area, pre-screening patients for signs of illness, spacing out appointments, and limiting the number of people allowed in the office at one time.

However, other recommendations are costly and could take longer to put in place for some clinics.

For example, the college is recommending that dental clinics install floor-to-ceiling wall and doors to isolate treatment rooms and change their air filtration system to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released on May 31, the college stated that these recommendations are necessary as dental clinics are at “high risk” of spreading COVID-19 without careful planning and appropriate guidance.

“Dentists returning to any degree of in-person care must comply with the direction of government and the College to maintain the safety of patients and staff, and to not contribute to the transmission of COVID-19,” the college said.

So while dental clinics have been given the go-ahead it might be a while before you can get your teeth cleaned.

In the meantime, if you do have a dental emergency the college has a list of emergency clinics.