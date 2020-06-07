City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hobo cannabis

The company behind Belfast Love is opening cannabis stores in Toronto and people are not impressed

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new cannabis brand has just landed in Toronto, but its arrival has received a cold welcome from people in the city who aren't impressed with its name. 

Hobo Cannabis —  run by the Donnelly Group Vancouver-based watering hole chain responsible for Toronto pubs like Belfast Love and Death & Taxes — opened its doors Friday at Yonge and Dundas, marking the first of 10 stores slated to launch in the GTA. 

The brand already has nine minimalist stores across Canada, but it's come under fire in Toronto for its use of the word Hobo: an outdated term to describe migrant workers in America, today mostly used to reference (often derogatorily) people experiencing homelessness.

A blurb on the brand's site explains their decision-making for its name. 

"We didn't build this brand for everyone," it says on its hiring page. "That's not how businesses work anymore. Hobo was designed with our tribe in mind, one with aligned values and cultural appetites.

Our name was chosen with a sense of wanderlust in mind, one shared by wayfarers who rode newly developed railroads in the late nineteenth century. Also, it's edgy and a conversation-starter." 

But people aren't buying Donnelly's connection between the small group of modern, self-identifying hobos (whose transient traditions have also been co-opted by the fashion industry) and a minimalist cannabis brand from a well-known hospitality group. 

People have also been quick to point out that a couple of Hobo's upcoming Toronto stores will be located across from homeless shelters, like the Leslieville location which is a two minute walk from Salvation Army New Hope, or Bloorcourt's store directly across from the women's shelter Sistering

Donnelly Group president Jeff Donnelly said that they "would never name a brand that we thought may marginalize people." 

"The origin of Hobo is defined as a migrant worker, choosing a lifestyle of travel. We often define ourselves this way, a small group often traveling coast to coast for work." 

When asked about the brand's choice to set up shop in such close proximity to shelters, Donnelly said, "We have a very positive dialogue with the Sistering shelter on Bloor and look forward to taking action on the relationship moving ahead." 

Canada's weed industry is no stranger to problematic names. Available at Hobo's new YDS store, along with most other licensed Ontario shops, are products like the Durga Mata 2 indica strain, distributed by a Vancouver-based brand called "Namaste" — enough said. 

Lead photo by

Nahum Mann

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The company behind Belfast Love is opening cannabis stores in Toronto and people are not impressed

Thousands march in peaceful anti-racism protests in downtown Toronto

Man shows up in blackface to Toronto protest and quickly gets arrested by police

Ontario reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases as provincial total passes 30K

Ontario has just extended all emergency orders again

Toronto hospitals start charging frontline workers for parking again

Toronto neighbourhood revolts after new cannabis store tries to open

Toronto protest today might have been unsanctioned but thousands still marched