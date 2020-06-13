City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
markham protest

Student-led anti-Black racism protest in Markham draws big crowd

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A peaceful protest organized by a 15-year-old Markham student took over part of Highway 7 today.

The rally packed the parking lot of Markville Mall on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Toogood Pond Park.

Organized by Sydney Baxter, a grade 11 student at Markham District High School, it was attended by students, their parents, teachers, and members of organizations like Vaughan African Canadian Association.

Many people were carrying signs, with the majority of attendees wearing masks. 

The march began at 2 p.m. and was initially meant to end at Millennium Square, but due to a larger turnout, the end point was adjusted to the park instead. 

Lead photo by

@womxnwisdom

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hundreds marched in Toronto today against anti-Black racism

Student-led anti-Black racism protest in Markham draws big crowd

You can now have larger weddings in Ontario again and here are the new rules

Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week

This is why Toronto's new pedestrian signals are covered in cardboard

Toronto releases new COVID-19 dashboard to track testing and infections

It's going to feel hotter than 30 C for three straight days in Toronto next week

Ontario now allowing social circles of 10 people and here's what that means