Student-led anti-Black racism protest in Markham draws big crowd

A peaceful protest organized by a 15-year-old Markham student took over part of Highway 7 today.

The rally packed the parking lot of Markville Mall on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Toogood Pond Park.

Organized by Sydney Baxter, a grade 11 student at Markham District High School, it was attended by students, their parents, teachers, and members of organizations like Vaughan African Canadian Association.

Many people were carrying signs, with the majority of attendees wearing masks.

The youth will lead us. Proud to marshall the student-led Black Lives Matter march in Markham today. #blmmarkham #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/zYn54K4ss7 — Darryl Newbury (@darryljgn) June 13, 2020

The march began at 2 p.m. and was initially meant to end at Millennium Square, but due to a larger turnout, the end point was adjusted to the park instead.