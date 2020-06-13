Student-led anti-Black racism protest in Markham draws big crowd
A peaceful protest organized by a 15-year-old Markham student took over part of Highway 7 today.
Such an AMAZING turnout at the student-organized #BlackLivesMatter protest in Markham! #NoJusticeNoPeace #SilenceIsViolence pic.twitter.com/ebzkIjZspi— Womxn Offering Wisdom (@WomxnWisdom) June 13, 2020
The rally packed the parking lot of Markville Mall on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Toogood Pond Park.
#BlackLivesMatter #Markham #Protest pic.twitter.com/7zSRSZ27Ld— Melissa Nelson (@MelNelJ) June 13, 2020
Organized by Sydney Baxter, a grade 11 student at Markham District High School, it was attended by students, their parents, teachers, and members of organizations like Vaughan African Canadian Association.
@VACAORG supporting Markham students at their #BlackLivesMatter protest in Unionville. @cityofmarkham @JCA_Ontario @maccamarkham @BFCN2011 @CDNBlackChamber @charlineGrant @BlackCdnNetwork @YRDSBKids @YRMuslims @ pic.twitter.com/u4PMIjZdRg— Vaughan African Canadian Association (VACA) (@VACAORG) June 13, 2020
Many people were carrying signs, with the majority of attendees wearing masks.
The youth will lead us. Proud to marshall the student-led Black Lives Matter march in Markham today. #blmmarkham #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/zYn54K4ss7— Darryl Newbury (@darryljgn) June 13, 2020
The march began at 2 p.m. and was initially meant to end at Millennium Square, but due to a larger turnout, the end point was adjusted to the park instead.
