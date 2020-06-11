An angry bird is terrorizing people on the streets of Toronto

Dive-bomber Dave is back again.

The red-winged blackbird who gained notoriety last summer for attacking unsuspecting residents of Liberty Village is back for another year of angry swooping, and now he's on social media.

It may not actually be the same bird as last year — all male red-winged blackbirds are known for getting aggressive while defending their eggs— but evidently the name Dive-bomber Dave still strikes fear in the hearts of LV residents.

This year, the bird has chosen to post up in a tree outside the condo at 65 East Liberty Street, and you can now follow along on TikTok.

The angry bird of Liberty Village is terrorizing people again - Dive Bomber Dave https://t.co/gThDRbOYhX #Toronto #LibertyVillage pic.twitter.com/XQMMIwRiMv — blogTO (@blogTO) June 11, 2020

A neighbour who lives across from 65 East Liberty, who wants to remain anonymous, has front row seats to the terror and decided to make an account called Dive Bomber Dave, dedicated exclusively to the shenanigans of the angry avian.

Since creating the account Tuesday, the neighbour has already uploaded more than 10 instances of the bird accosting unwitting pedestrians.

It's both hilarious and terrifying watching people run away from the bird's unrelenting pecks. The violent dance, which is now basically a Liberty Village rite of passage, is the stuff Hitchcock nightmares are made of.

Members of the Liberty Village Residents Association Facebook group are now warning their neighbours to stay vigilant and safe. Hopefully, when the chicks finally hatch, this will all be over.