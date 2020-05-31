City
trinity bellwoods

This is what Trinity Bellwoods looks like on its first weekend with social distancing circles

It's the first weekend in Trinity Bellwoods Park where visitors can test out the new social distancing circles at one of Toronto's most popular green spaces, and for all intents and purposes, it's been a hit. 

The white circles, which were painted by City of Toronto staff earlier this week as a pilot project, did their job in keeping groups of people isolated from one another while enjoying the outdoors. 

trinity bellwoodsSo far, the park has been significantly less busy than past weekends, where sunny skies and high temperatures lured people out in dangerous crowds. 

trinity bellwoods parkSaturday proved to be a lot chillier than other days we've seen, but people seemed eager to test drive the social distancing circles which were popularized in New York and San Francisco before being implemented in Toronto.

trinity bellwoodsAround eight feet in diameter, and spaced about 10 feet apart, each circle is large enough for two adults from the same household lying down, or three adults from the same household if they're all sitting cross-legged.

trinity bellwoods parkBike cops and bylaw officers were in full effect on Saturday, and seemed much more effective than last week in directing people how to properly physically distance. 

trinity bellwoods park

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

