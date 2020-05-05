City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
toronto western hospital outbreak

Toronto Western Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff

Two people are dead and 65 more have been infected with a deadly virus as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto Western Hospital, according to the University Health Network (UHN).

The hospital network confirmed on Tuesday that outbreaks have been declared in four separate units of Toronto Western, a major research and teaching hospital at the corner of Dundas and Bathurst Streets.

The units are currently closed to new admissions and are undergoing what UHN spokesperson Gillian Howard described to CTV as "enhanced cleaning and disinfecting."

Overall, 46 staff members and 19 patients of the hospital have now tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of the latter group remain hospitalized with the virus at Toronto Western Hospital.

"Our hospitals have received some of the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city between TGH (Toronto General Hospital) and TWH (Toronto Western Hospital)," reads a memo obtained by The Toronto Star that was sent to UHN employees over the weekend.

"When you have a high number of COVID-19 positive patients on a unit, outbreaks are possible... We are doing everything possible to both ensure the safety of our patients and staff and bring these outbreaks under control."

Howard told The Star on Monday that 2,028 staff across all of UHN's facilities, which include the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, have been tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Seventy-nine staffers have tested positive so far, but 63 are considered to be fully recovered at this point.

