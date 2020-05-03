City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
abbeys goal

A Toronto neighbourhood is wrapping its trees in rainbows to support frontline workers

Rainbow tree kits might just be the most colourful way to support frontline workers in Toronto right now.

Charitable organization Abbey's Goal was inspired to start offering the kits by people in other countries using rainbows to show support. The charity was created in memory of Abbey Tran, who also asked for a rainbow on her third birthday.

Abbey's Goal supports "organizations and initiatives that encompass Abbey’s spirit." Their mission is "to spread love," and they're using the rainbow kits to do just that. The kits support frontline workers, inject a little colour into quiet streets and just so happen to kill time as well.

abbeys goal

A tree wrapped in rainbows in a Toronto yard. Photo via Ford Nation.

They're suggesting a donation of $10 for orders under five kits, and $20 for orders over five. A family is making the kits themselves at home and offering them for contact-less porch pickup. You can donate online, and order a kit through text.

All donations are going to The Stop, a local organization that addresses food insecurity in the community.

Wrapping up your neighbourhood in rainbows is super easy: all you need to do is tie strips of fabric around a tree, or any other object that can be wrapped easily. Just because you have to be physically distant from your community doesn't mean you can't spread a little joy.

Lead photo by

FordNation

