Toronto artificial intelligence startup creates disease screening tool for retail stores

An artificial intelligence development company out of Toronto has introduced some fancy new tools to help businesses operate more safely during the pandemic.

Predictmedix's technologies allow stores and other establishments to screen customers for symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter, and they can even tell when people aren't properly social distancing or wearing masks while inside.

The firm's Infection and Protocol Screening machines — which take the form of standalone pods or walk-through booths — use AI, infrared thermography and multispectral cameras to detect symptoms within seconds, and can even recognize cognitive impairment from substances like alcohol or illnesses like dementia.

Meanwhile, its Social Distancing Compliance software uses security or drone cameras to detect whether patrons are wearing masks, and can also measure the physical distance between individuals and alert staff of potential risks.

Both tools could potentially be employed in grocery stores and other retailers, bars and restaurants, schools, venues, parks, gyms, airports, transit stations, offices and other workplaces to ensure that anyone entering a space is symptom-free and is taking proper measures while inside.

Predictmedix touts that its programs can help restore the confidence to return to businesses and public places, and that they adhere to all Canadian privacy regulations.

"Ultimately, mass screening will be needed to help stop the collapse of the global financial system. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a threat for global security and economic stability, which could result in unprecedented job losses not seen since the great depression," the firm said in a press release.

"Rapid deployment of mass screening technology, while at the same time respecting privacy, could help with a much faster economic recovery."

If the screening machines catch on, you can bet that the future of public life in Canada will be significantly safer from the threat of COVID-19 — but it will also mean that shopping while a little buzzed may be out of the question.