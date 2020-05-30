These are the Service Ontario offices open right now

Service Ontario offices are open again across the province. Many centres closed for in-person service in April but now that the province is starting to open up, a number of Service Ontario locations are open with reduced hours.

Still, the government is urging us not to visit a centre unless it's absolutely necessary. Staff expressed concerns when the Service Ontario centre at 777 Bay St. remained open in April.

Services such as renewing health cards and driver's licenses remain available through the Service Ontario website.

The government also extended the expiration dates for Ontario photo cards, license plate stickers and more, to limit visits.

Here is a list of all the Service Ontario locations open right now.

Southern Ontario

Toronto

Agincourt (4800 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 112)

Davenport (839 Yonge Street)

Golden Mile (1871 O’Connor Drive, Units 3 & 4)

Lakeshore (1025 Lakeshore Blvd. East)

Midtown (2700 Dufferin Street, Unit 54)

North York (1170 Sheppard Avenue West, Unit 51)

Rexdale (35 Woodbine Downs Blvd. Unit 3B)

Scarborough South (3025 Kingston Road)

Trinity Bellwoods (846 Dundas Street West)

Willowdale - Skymark Plaza (3555 Don Mills Road, Unit 10)

College Park (777 Bay Street, Lower Level)

Etobicoke (3300 Bloor Street West Unit 142)

Scarborough (3495 Lawrence Avenue East)

Sheppard (47 Sheppard Avenue East, Unit 417, 4th Floor)

Stockyards (2129 St. Clair Avenue West)

University (393 University Avenue)

Peel

Brampton (1 Gateway Boulevard)

Brampton North - Wexford (1 Wexford Road, Unit 13)

Brampton North East (55 Mountainash Road, Unit 12)

Brampton South - McLaughlin (4 McLaughlin Road, Unit 8)

Brampton-Bramalea (2150 Steeles Avenue, Unit 2)

Brampton-Queen (2880 Queen St. E. , Unit 8)

Mississauga - Dundas Hurontario (257 Dundas Street East, Unit 7A)

Mississauga (1151 Dundas Street West, Unit 14)

Mississauga - Hurontario (5035 Hurontario Street, Unit 13)

Mississauga - Streetsville (6295 Mississauga Road N., Unit 101)

Halton

Burlington East - Fairview (3455 Fairview Street, Unit 5)

Burlington West - Brant (9A-1250 Brant St.)

Milton - High Point (2800 Highpoint Drive, 2nd floor)

Oakville - Cross (105 Cross Avenue, Unit A9)

Oakville - North Service (220 North Service Road West)

York Region

Aurora - Wellington (297 Wellington Street East, Unit 8)

Aurora - Bloomington (50 Bloomington Road West)

Keswick (1 Church Street, Unit 15)

Sutton (128 High Street, Box 845)

Richmond Hill (10909 Yonge St, Unit 8)

Vaughan - Concord (7880 Keele Street, Unit 12)

Vaughan - Thornhill (100 Steeles Avenue W., Unit 21A)

Vaughan - Woodbridge (4-7766 Martin Grove Rd)

Durham

Ajax (509 Bayly Street East)

Bowmanville (191 Church Street; Lower Level)

Pickering (1410 Bayly Street, Unit 2)

Port Perry (72 Water Street)

Uxbridge (2 Campbell Drive, Suite 100)

Whitby - Thickson (1615 Dundas Street East, Unit 49)

Whitby - Rossland (590 Rossland Road East)

Lennox and Addington

Napanee (7 Snow Road, Unit 2)

Flinton (3685 Flinton Road, Box 29)

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

Cornwall (113 Second Street East)

Cornwall (720 14th Street West, Unit 2)

Winchester (12028 Dawley Drive, Unit 2, Box 342)

Alexandria (101 Main Street North)

Morrisburg (8 5th Street West)

Frontenac

Verona (6697 Road 38 & Bank Street)

United Counties of Prescott and Russel

Hawkesbury (179 Main Street East C)

Embrun (717 Notre Dame Street)

Lanark County

Smiths Falls (88 Cornelia Street W., Unit B)

Renfrew County

Eganville (217 John Street, Box 33)

Killaloe (4 Lake Street, Box 43)

Pembroke (400 Pembroke Street East)

Renfrew (316 Plaunt Street South)

Leeds and Grenville

Gananoque (77 Pine Street)

Kemptville (10 Campus Drive)

Westport (3 Church Street)

Hastings County

Bancroft (50 Monck Street)

Belleville (199 Front Street Unit 109)

Trenton (15 Dundas Street East)

Waterloo

Cambridge (Unit 1B, 561 Hespeler Road)

Kitchener - Victoria Street (1151 Victoria Street North, Unit 5)

Kitchener - Manitou (30 Manitou Drive, Unit 2A)

Kitchener - Duke (30 Duke Street West 2nd Floor)

Waterloo (105 Lexington Road, Unit 16)

Hamilton

Hamilton - King Street (119 King Street West 4th Flr)

Ottawa

Ottawa-South - Bank Street (1800 Bank Street, Unit #5)

Ottawa-East (2339 Ogilvie Road, Unit 14)

Windsor

London - Lambeth (2295 Wharncliffe Road South, Unit 2, Box 383)

London (100 Dundas Street, Main Floor)

London East (1790 Dundas Street East, Unit 18)

London South - Commissioners (920 Commissioners Road East, Unit 118)

Windsor (400 City Hall Square East Unit 205)

Windsor East - Tecumseh (7755 Tecumseh Rd E Suite 100.)

Windsor West - Dougall (2467 Dougall Avenue)

Niagara

St. Catharines (301 St. Paul Street Ground Floor)

Welland (440 Niagara Street, Unit 6B)

Smithville (124 Griffin Street North, Box 478)

Grimsby (41A Main Street West, Unit A)

Peterborough

Millbrook (8 King Street East, Box 3000)

Peterborough (300 Water Street Main Floor)

Lakefield (133 Water Street, Box 537)

Brant County

Paris (300 Grand River St. N. , Unit #1)

Northumberland County

Brighton (140 Prince Edward Street)

Campbellford (51 Grand Road, Box 376)

Cobourg (1005 Elgin Street West Unit 105)

Port Hope (58 Queen Street)

Middlesex County

Strathroy (200 Metcalfe Street East)

Dorchester (4179 Hamilton Road, Unit 2)

Prince Edward County

Picton (1 Pitt Street)

Dufferin County

Orangeville (41 Broadway Avenue, Unit 7)

Shelburne (485289 County Road 11)

Perth

Listowel (975 Wallace Avenue North, Ground Floor)

Perth (99A Dufferin Street)

Stratford (5 Huron Street)

Mitchell (90 Huron Street S.S. 1)

Norfolk County

Port Dover (425 Main Street, Unit A, Box 1236)

Port Rowan (1115 Bay Street, Box 88)

Simcoe (50 Frederick Hobson V.C Drive, Level 2)

Grey County

Meaford (150 Sykes Street North)

Owen Sound (1400 First Avenue West, Unit 2)

Durham (154 Garafraxa Street N., Box 122)

Elgin County

Aylmer (615 John Street North)

Elgin (15 Main Street, Box 219)

Kawartha Lakes

Norwood (2373B County Road 45, Box 190)

Lindsay (322 Kent Street West)

Lambton County

Petrolia (4178 Petrolia Line, Box 790)

Sarnia (150 Christina Street North)

Corunna (379 A Lyndock Street)

Watford (5288 Nauvoo Road)

Oxford County

Ingersoll (37 King Street West)

Tillsonburg (1 Library Lane, Suite 102)

Woodstock (925 Dundas Street, Unit #5A)

Wellington

Fergus (200 St. Patrick Street E., Unit 4)

Guelph (1 Stone Road West)

Guelph - Silver Creek (485 Silvercreek Pkwy North, Unit 16)

Huron

Goderich (38 North Street)

Wingham (185 Josephine Street, Box 400)

Haliburton

Minden (12698 Highway 35, P.O. Box 820)

Simcoe County

Burton - Barrie (274 Burton Avenue, Unit 21)

Simcoe - Barrie (34 Simcoe Street, Unit 102)

Bayfield - Barrie West (320 Bayfield Street, Unit 104, Bayfield Mall)

Elmvale (40 Yonge Street South, Unit A)

Midland (20-9225 Highway 93, Unit 20, Huronia Mall)

Bruce County

Walkerton (203 Cayley Street)

Thousand Islands

Brockville (7 King Street West)

Kingston - Bath (1650 Bath Road)

Kingston - Princess (1201 Division Street)

Northern Ontario

Parry Sound

Burks Falls (303 Ontario Street)

Parry Sound (7A Bay Street)

Powassan (520B Main Street, Box 158)

Sundridge (10340B Hwy 124, Box 654)

Muskoka

Bracebridge (15 Dominion Street)

Huntsville (207 Main Street West)

Kenora

Dryden (479 Government Street)

Ignace (Highway 17 and Highway 599)

Kenora (220 Main Street South)

Sioux Lookout (62 Queen Street)

Red Lake (227 Howey Street)

Thunder Bay

Manitouwadge (40 Manitou Road, Suite 101)

Marathon (52 Peninsula Road, Centre Block, Unit 105)

Nipigon (5 Wadsworth Drive)

Thunder Bay - James Street (435 James Street South Unit 113)

Thunder Bay - Port Arthur (581 Red River Road, Unit 103)

Greenstone

Geraldton (208 Beamish Avenue West)

Rainy River

Atikokan (108 Saturn Avenue)

Fort Frances (922 Scott Street)

Rainy River (334 Fourth Street)

Sudbury

Chapleau (190 Cherry Street, Main Floor)

Espanola (148 Fleming Street, Unit 2)

Sudbury - Elm (40 Elm Street, Unit 101)

Greater Sudbury - Larch (199 Larch Street Suite 300)

Sudbury - Lively (140 Regional Road 24, Unit 1)

Sudbury - Garson (3060 Falconbridge Road, Unit 4)

Sudbury - Chelmsford (4764 Regional Road 15, Unit 6A)

Algoma County

Spragge (4663 Hwy 17 West)

Thessalon (214 Main Street, Box 238)

Wawa (48 Mission Road)

Sault Ste. Marie (237 Bruce Street, Unit 1)

Cochrane District

Matheson (349 Highway 11 RR # 2)

Cochrane (143 Fourth Avenue)

Hearst (613 Front Street)

Iroquois Falls (33 Ambridge Drive, Main Floor)

Kapuskasing (122 Government Road West)

Smooth Rock Falls (32 Second Avenue, P.O. Box 187)

Timmins (38 Pine Street North Ground Floor)

Timiskaming

Englehart (56 4th Ave., Box 189)

Kirkland Lake (145 Government Road West, Unit B)

New Liskeard (280 Armstrong Street)

Nipissing County