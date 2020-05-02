City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
alligator beaver brampton

Reported alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be a beaver

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What was believed to be an alligator in a Brampton storm drainage pond last night was actually, to our disappointment, just a beaver.

Peel Police received a call yesterday regarding reports of a five- or six-foot alligator hanging out in a drainage pond in a park near Creditview and James Potter Roads. 

Officers eager to provide "Gator-aid" (their words, not mine) proceeded to close off the area, with plans to conduct a more thorough search during daylight hours. 

But after reviewing a social media video of the alleged alligator, Animal Control Officers concluded that it was not actually a scaly wetland creature but Canada's national animal: a beaver. 

The entire ordeal has caused so much amusement that someone has even started a Twitter account for the #BramptonAlligator.

"Just an alligator minding my own business in Brampton. Still here. Rumors that I am a beaver are just INSULTING," says its bio. 

Despite the fact that Canada has no native crocodile species, there have been numerous occasions in the past of these big reptiles making their way into Ontario as pets, Joe Exotic-style, despite being illegal

Lead photo by

@iloleo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and Doug Ford has had enough

Reported alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be a beaver

You can no longer take a ferry to the Toronto Islands unless you live there

Toronto adds new public washrooms and handwashing stations throughout the city

Here's what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of spring in Toronto

Popular lavender farm near Toronto is deserted but they're still doing their part

Ontario says some businesses can reopen and here's the official list

The Toronto Pride Parade is going virtual this year