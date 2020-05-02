Reported alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be a beaver

What was believed to be an alligator in a Brampton storm drainage pond last night was actually, to our disappointment, just a beaver.

Peel Police received a call yesterday regarding reports of a five- or six-foot alligator hanging out in a drainage pond in a park near Creditview and James Potter Roads.

UPDATE/CLARIFICATION:

- Just to be clear, Animal services has attended and also reviewed the video on social media. The animal was observed was determined to be a Beaver.

- Any further inquiries regarding the video/incident can be directed to Brampton Animal Control — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

Officers eager to provide "Gator-aid" (their words, not mine) proceeded to close off the area, with plans to conduct a more thorough search during daylight hours.

But after reviewing a social media video of the alleged alligator, Animal Control Officers concluded that it was not actually a scaly wetland creature but Canada's national animal: a beaver.

This hurts. My smile is like my best feature. #FreeTheBeaver https://t.co/TdhZ0QepKD — Brampton Alligator (@BramptonAlliga1) May 2, 2020

The entire ordeal has caused so much amusement that someone has even started a Twitter account for the #BramptonAlligator.

"Just an alligator minding my own business in Brampton. Still here. Rumors that I am a beaver are just INSULTING," says its bio.

I'm 6"2. And I'm only here to help enforce #SocialDistancing https://t.co/OKeuDs5ey8 — Brampton Alligator (@BramptonAlliga1) May 2, 2020

Despite the fact that Canada has no native crocodile species, there have been numerous occasions in the past of these big reptiles making their way into Ontario as pets, Joe Exotic-style, despite being illegal.