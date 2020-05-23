City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
heartland town centre

Police bust big crowd at car rally in Mississauga for not social distancing

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

More than 100 tickets were handed out in a Mississauga parking lot last night after police broke up a stunt racing party that involved hundreds of cars. 

Peel Regional Police busted a giant street racing meet up at the Heartland Town Centre, handing out 112 social distancing tickets to attendees. 

Two criminal charges were also laid, and 370 cars were stopped, says Peel Police. 

"Gathering in groups is not okay, meeting to go out racing is not safe for anyone," they said. 

Stunt driving in Ontario has risen to historic levels since the pandemic started: during the week of April 21, charges were up by nearly 600 per cent in Toronto compared to the same time period in 2019. 

The OPP and local police continue to urge drivers to stay home and stop organizing large crowd gatherings at parking lots. 

Episodes of reckless driving in the past month include a donuts at Yonge-Dundas Square, a Fast & Furious-style gathering at the Queensway an East Mall area, and a 19-year-old who was clocked doing 308 km/h on the QEW

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police bust big crowd at car rally in Mississauga for not social distancing

New COVID-19 cases in Ontario top 400 for the fourth time this week

Here's what offices in Toronto might be like when it's safe to go back to work

Doug Ford says businesses can refuse service to customers not wearing face masks

Beaches are still not open in Ontario and here's why

Toronto might cut TTC service by 50% if other governments don't step in and help

Huge demand for Scenic Safari crashes Toronto Zoo's website

Anyone in Ontario with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go get tested