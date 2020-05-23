Police bust big crowd at car rally in Mississauga for not social distancing

More than 100 tickets were handed out in a Mississauga parking lot last night after police broke up a stunt racing party that involved hundreds of cars.

Peel Regional Police busted a giant street racing meet up at the Heartland Town Centre, handing out 112 social distancing tickets to attendees.

Two criminal charges were also laid, and 370 cars were stopped, says Peel Police.

Gathering in groups is not okay, meeting to go out racing is not safe for anyone. @PRPRoadSafety was out in full force last night. 112 Bi-law tickets, 67 HTA, 2 Criminal charges and 370 car stopped. Working with @CityMississauga & @CityBrampton By-law #Community #SlowDown #PRP pic.twitter.com/yLAuwyL0aG — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 23, 2020

"Gathering in groups is not okay, meeting to go out racing is not safe for anyone," they said.

Stunt driving in Ontario has risen to historic levels since the pandemic started: during the week of April 21, charges were up by nearly 600 per cent in Toronto compared to the same time period in 2019.

Great team effort by @PeelPolice @citymississauga and @CityBrampton bylaw officers to educate motorists and enforce traffic laws and social distancing. Making sure that citizens can travel on our roads safely. pic.twitter.com/uH4ar7w9Wf — Insp. Taufic Saliba (@PRP1796) May 23, 2020

The OPP and local police continue to urge drivers to stay home and stop organizing large crowd gatherings at parking lots.

Episodes of reckless driving in the past month include a donuts at Yonge-Dundas Square, a Fast & Furious-style gathering at the Queensway an East Mall area, and a 19-year-old who was clocked doing 308 km/h on the QEW.