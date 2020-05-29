City
toronto airport

Pearson Airport in Toronto is introducing strict new rules starting next week

Pearson International Airport will be limiting the number of people allowed to enter the terminal as of June 1. 

Though Canada's largest airport has been pretty dead since the beginning of the pandemic, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) has just stated that "meeters and greeters", a.k.a. people accompanying passengers at the airport, will no longer be permitted into the airport, according to a new directive. 

The new rule doesn't apply to people accompany minors or those with disabilities, but it does apply to people who work at Pearson. 

"Airport workers who need to meet with family members or other acquaintances for any reason before, during or after their workday, must do so outside the terminal buildings,” says the GTAA's directive.

"Family members or acquaintances are not permitted inside the terminals for any reason until further notice from the GTAA."

June 1 will also be the first day where face coverings will be mandatory for all passengers and employees of the airport, at all times. That had previously only applied to people flying to or from Canadian airports. 

The directive requires people to wear masks in areas like security screening, in parking lots, on sidewalks outside the terminal, and all other public areas. 

Naturally, face coverings can be removed for identification purposes, but only by order of staff. 

