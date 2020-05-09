Ontario just reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over a month

Ontario just reported 346 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday's update — the lowest increase in more than a month.

The Ministry of Health's newest numbers haven't been that low since April 6, when 309 new cases were reported.

It comes as reassuring news following a troubling spike Thursday, which saw 477 new cases. The 2.5 per cent one-day increase led health officials to question whether people in Ontario are doing their part to curb community spread.

Though the trend of new cases appears to be decreasing gradually (though not steadily enough to warrant a lift on Ontario's health measures) the death toll continues to rise.

There have been 59 new deaths reported since yesterday, which brings the province's total up to 1,599.

Ontario's numbers show that residents of long-term care homes make up nearly 75 per cent of those deaths, with 237 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes so far.

Healthcare workers make up more than 16 per cent of all confirmed cases.

In total, Ontario now has 19,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including deaths and recoveries, the latter which makes up more than 70 per cent of the number.