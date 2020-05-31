City
A man threw a bucket of bleach on protesters at the Justice for Regis march in Toronto

Protesters marching on Bloor Street West yesterday for Regis Korchinski-Paquet had bleach thrown on them from an upper floor apartment.

The bleach was thrown from the window of an apartment at 436 Bloor Street West above a Home Hardware.

Photos show an angry crowd of hundreds of people below. Video shows a huge bucket of liquid being thrown out of a window which quickly shuts and protesters shouting in opposition from the street afterwards.

At first, protesters even thought what was actually bleach might have just been water, but those splashed below are saying that it was in fact bleach.

While bleach is a dangerous and harmful substance and a huge amount was hurled out the window, social media reports indicate that no one was directly hit or seriously hurt by the attack.

Apparently someone threw an orange at the apartment window after the bleach was poured.

People are also reporting on social media that initially a man in the apartment came to the window to yell at protesters, which is why they had stopped outside the apartment before the bleach was thrown.

Yesterday's protests were peaceful overall, with no escalation to violence from the participants.

Lead photo by

J_yyce

