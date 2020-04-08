City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc bus barrier

The TTC just installed barriers on buses to separate drivers from passengers

The TTC has unveiled snazzy new barriers on buses to separate bus drivers from passengers in an effort to protect them from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted out a photo of a sleek vinyl barrier being placed on a bus near the front where the seating section begins.

"Starting today, #TTC customers will see thick vinyl collapsible aisle barriers on our buses," Green tweeted. "They provide extra comfort and security for operators while being removable to allow for accessible front door boarding/exiting. Our staff are making and installing 150 a day."

The vinyl barriers are a huge upgrade from the caution tape strewn across the bars.

Green's tweet highlights that the vinyl barriers are removable to "allow for accessible front door boarding/exiting"; a potential issue that was noted by at least one rider under the old tape system.

Concerns over the safety of TTC drivers have already resulted in having passengers enter through the back doors and calls from the TTC workers' union to limit the number of riders.

Extra buses have also been dispatched to some of the city's busiest routes to promote physical distancing measures, yet many buses remain crowded.

So far seven TTC employees have tested positive for the virus, including one bus driver.

Lead photo by

@TTCStuart

