The TTC just installed barriers on buses to separate drivers from passengers

The TTC has unveiled snazzy new barriers on buses to separate bus drivers from passengers in an effort to protect them from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted out a photo of a sleek vinyl barrier being placed on a bus near the front where the seating section begins.

Starting today, #TTC customers will see thick vinyl collapsible aisle barriers on our buses. They provide extra comfort and security for operators while being removable to allow for accessible front door boarding/exiting. Our staff are making and installing 150 a day. pic.twitter.com/YofF9gwHl8 — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) April 8, 2020

"Starting today, #TTC customers will see thick vinyl collapsible aisle barriers on our buses," Green tweeted. "They provide extra comfort and security for operators while being removable to allow for accessible front door boarding/exiting. Our staff are making and installing 150 a day."

The vinyl barriers are a huge upgrade from the caution tape strewn across the bars.

Caution tape on TTC buses? pic.twitter.com/UDPaede3Gb — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) April 2, 2020

Green's tweet highlights that the vinyl barriers are removable to "allow for accessible front door boarding/exiting"; a potential issue that was noted by at least one rider under the old tape system.

Honest question, because I’m all for #TTC drivers protecting themselves, but how do people in wheelchairs get on the bus? The ramp is at the front. pic.twitter.com/7xvKEukdMp — Alexa Smith (@prettyapathetic) April 6, 2020

Concerns over the safety of TTC drivers have already resulted in having passengers enter through the back doors and calls from the TTC workers' union to limit the number of riders.

Extra buses have also been dispatched to some of the city's busiest routes to promote physical distancing measures, yet many buses remain crowded.

Ok, this isn't #SocialDistanacing #TTC transit bus. Everyone is touching everything & so close to eachother. We need to work together. We can do better here. Same rules for everyone. People you see a pact bus don't get on. #COVID19Pandemic #COVIDー19 #covidontario #PappysTips pic.twitter.com/6bXH6duRg5 — PCPapadopoulos (@PCPappy) April 2, 2020

So far seven TTC employees have tested positive for the virus, including one bus driver.