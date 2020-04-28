Toronto's iconic red canoe has been defaced

Toronto's famous red canoe looks a little different these days.

The focal piece at Fort York's Canoe Landing Park received a graffiti makeover recently, and now sports some black-and-white lettering that spells out 'BFD'.

Whatever that stands for, it's probably not what Douglas Copeland envisioned when he made the sculpture.

The local landmark, which overlooks the Gardiner Expressway out toward Lake Ontario, has sat on the park's little hilltop since it first opened in 2009.

It's definitely not the first time it's been tagged up in one way or another, though considering we're in the midst of quarantine, it probably won't be a while until it gets a new coat of paint.