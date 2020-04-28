City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canoe landing park toronto

Toronto's iconic red canoe has been defaced

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's famous red canoe looks a little different these days. 

The focal piece at Fort York's Canoe Landing Park received a graffiti makeover recently, and now sports some black-and-white lettering that spells out 'BFD'. 

Whatever that stands for, it's probably not what Douglas Copeland envisioned when he made the sculpture. 

The local landmark, which overlooks the Gardiner Expressway out toward Lake Ontario, has sat on the park's little hilltop since it first opened in 2009. 

It's definitely not the first time it's been tagged up in one way or another, though considering we're in the midst of quarantine, it probably won't be a while until it gets a new coat of paint. 

Lead photo by

Heather Flemming

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

SickKids Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

New report shows the soaring costs of transit construction in Toronto

Toronto police are warning of a spike in coronavirus-related scams

Toronto's iconic red canoe has been defaced

Ontario reports spike of COVID-19 cases after numbers declined three days in a row

Someone is selling lawn signs in Toronto to thank frontline workers

Toronto will close some curb lanes to make room for pedestrians and parking

Doug Ford unveils plan to begin reopening Ontario's economy