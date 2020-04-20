Toronto sign will be dimmed to honour victims of Nova Scotia shooting

Canadians are reeling from coast to coast in the wake of a tragic incident that is now being described as the deadliest mass shooting in our country's history.

A lone 51-year-old gunman is said to have taken at least 19 lives in the town of Portapique, Nova Scotia, this weekend while disguised as a police officer during a 14-hour rampage that began on Saturday night.

Horrifying details from the killing spree continue to roll out, as do the names of innocent victims who were murdered across 16 different crime scenes.

The suspect himself died on Sunday during a shootout with police at a gas station. His motives are not yet completely clear and RCMP say the death toll could still rise on account of fires set by the suspect.

It's a brutal hit to the community of Portapique, to Nova Scotia, and to Canada at large during what is already a challenging time for many in light of the global pandemic.

Along with an outpouring of support for those affected online and a virtual vigil scheduled this Friday, many Canadian cities are setting their flags to half-mast in commemoration of the shooting's victims, which include an RCMP officer, a nurse, a teacher, a social worker and at least three married couples.

Toronto Sign has been dimmed and flags at City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres have been lowered in remembrance of the innocent lives lost in #Portapique. Sending the love and support of our entire city to Nova Scotia in the wake of this terrible tragedy. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/2ovGQCxxHQ — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 20, 2020

Toronto is no exception.

"Toronto Sign has been dimmed and flags at City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres have been lowered in remembrance of the innocent lives lost in Portapique," wrote Mayor John Tory in a statement posted to his social media feeds profiles Monday morning.

"Sending the love and support of our entire city to Nova Scotia in the wake of this terrible tragedy. #NovaScotiaStrong."