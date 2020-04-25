City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
raptors mascot hospital toronto

Toronto Raptor helps donate 900 meals to healthcare workers at local hospital

In the absence of the NBA and NHL games, what better use for our city's sports mascots than charity work? 

The Toronto Raptor and the Maple Leafs mascot, Carlton the Bear, may not be working in the arenas anymore, but they kept busy yesterday by spreading the cheer at hospitals across the city. 

The jersey-clad characters were at the Centenary Hospital on Ellesmere Road on Friday with Premiere Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory handing out meals to frontline workers with the Scarborough Health Network

The 'Go Team Go' spirit was strong as they handed out over 900 meals — all made in the kitchen of the Scotiabank Arena —alongside Michael Friisdahl, the CEO of MLSE, as part of MLSE's Bring Toronto Back iniative. 

The Scotiabank kitchen is now Toronto's largest kitchen, preparing up to 10,000 meals a day, says the MLSE.

The project is now partnering with hospitals to donate food to frontline healthcare workers and food rescue charity Second Harvest to bring those meals to food banks and shelters in the GTA during the pandemic.

