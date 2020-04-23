Toronto Police arrest guy who was filmed doing donuts at Yonge and Dundas

A 21-year-old Mustang driver who had his friends film and then publish footage of him doing donuts in the middle of Yonge and Dundas earlier this week has been arrested by Toronto Police. Redditors rejoice.

Police announced in a news release late Wednesday evening that they had laid five charges against one suspect in relation to a "dangerous driving" incident that took place on Monday around 10:10 p.m. in one of downtown Toronto's best-known intersections.

The incident, video footage of which was posted to the r/toronto subreddit on Tuesday, saw several young men shut down the busy intersection of Yonge and Dundas while someone performed what police described as "stunts in circles at a high rate of speed, causing clouds of smoke."

"Pedestrians were seen in the intersection attempting to film the vehicle and were barely missed as it continued to spin," reads the police release. "Other pedestrians were observed on the sidewalk moving back from the spinning vehicle."

The car could be seen doing at least five burnouts in the video before fleeing as a police cruiser approached with its sirens blaring.

Toronto Police confirmed when announcing the arrest that the driver fled the scene and is thus facing a criminal charge of "Flight While Pursued by a Peace Officer."

Amidulla Baluch, 21, is also facing charges of mischief endangering life and dangerous operation of a conveyance, as well as two charges of stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police did not say whether or not the car in question was impounded, though someone claiming to be an associate of the suspect's shared a photo of what appears to be a TPS tow-truck carrying the same Mustang.

Baluch is scheduled to appear in court at Toronto's Old City Hall on April 23 at 10 a.m. where, depending on his priors, he could be facing anywhere from a $1,000 fine to as many as 10 years in prison for the conveyance charge alone.

The Criminal Code of Canada states that "every one who commits mischief that causes actual danger to life is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life," though a summary disposition carries a maximum term of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Stunt driving charges can lead to fines of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to six months under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, as well as the suspension of a driver's license "for not more than two years" upon first conviction and up to ten years on subsequent convictions.

Despite what some Twitter users are saying, Baluch is not facing any stolen vehicle charges. The Mustang is his, according to his alleged associate on Reddit.

