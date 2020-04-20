One of Toronto's most confusing intersections is getting a major overhaul

Toronto has lots of confusing intersections, but one of them is about to get a makeover that should make its usage much easier for everyone.

The intersection where King and Queen Street W, Roncesvalles Avenue, and The Queensway all meet is the discombobulated conversion point of so many major Toronto streets it's actually become the subject of art.

However quirky it may be, the way the intersection swerves from Roncesvalles into King is especially off-putting, and anyone who's waded through snow to get from the stops to the streetcar on Roncy just north of Queen knows something needs to be changed.

City plans indicate "the northbound approach on King Street West will be realigned resulting in a normal four-leg intersection, as an improvement from the existing skewed intersection."

The eastbound right-turn channel will close, and the dedicated streetcar right-of-way and eastbound bike lane on The Queensway should be extended. New traffic signals are also due to be installed, and several platforms will be relocated or changed to improve accessibility.

"A short segment of sidewalk, approximately 20 m, will be constructed on the south side of The Queensway at the Glendale Avenue intersection and north-south pedestrian crossing will be permitted on both sides of the intersection — currently, there is no crosswalk on the west leg," read the plans.

The reconstruction of Roncesvalles was originally undertaken beginning way back in 2009.

"The Queensway, Queen Street West, King Street West, and Roncesvalles Avenue intersection has been programmed for reconstruction in 2021, including the work to replace Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) streetcar track, overhead wire infrastructure, watermain, and sewer infrastructure in this area," read city plans.

The plans estimate that implementing infrastructure changes to overhaul the entire intersection will cost $14 million.