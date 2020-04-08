Toronto got more than 400 complaints yesterday about people not practicing social distancing in parks

It appears people in Toronto are hell-bent on breaking the social distancing rules in the city.

Yesterday, Toronto received 482 complaints from local residents about people breaking bylaws by using park amenities and not practicing social distancing in parks.

According to officials, Torontonians took it upon themselves yesterday to report hundreds of incidents to 311.

Evidently Tuesday was not a great day for following the rules.

A large group of people were caught gathering at Smythe Park, while others continued to trespass on to Don Valley Golf Course (which has been closed) to play golf.

At Cedarvale Park, there were reportedly still people using the cricket, baseball, and off-leash dog amenities, despite all park amenities being closed since two weeks ago.

In total, bylaw officers spoke to 629 people about obeying bylaw rules, issuing 37 written cautions and 33 tickets. There have 53 tickets handed out to Torontonians since April 4.

The City also said that, while most people are complying with bylaws, they've received 34 complaints about non-essential businesses remaining open after being ordered to close under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

To date, 39 non-essential businesses have been issued notices.

As with last weekend, expect to see Toronto Police in parks and public areas enforcing physical distancing rules.