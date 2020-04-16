Toronto company inspires New Zealand printer to make face shields for frontline workers

Toronto's ingenuity in the face of challenge has not gone unnoticed. In fact, a company in New Zealand has been inspired by the work of a local graphics shop to help frontline workers.

Markham-based PCL Graphics recently made the switch to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) like protective masks and counter shields for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Their efforts to repurpose their equipment to create PPE for frontline workers inspired another graphics company on the other side of the world to do the same.

"My dad used to own a similar graphic printing company in New Zealand," said Michael Jack, whose father once owned Permark Industries.

"I sent him the video and he passed it on to the current owners. Because they also make control panels for ventilators they hadn’t gone into complete shutdown," he continued.

"They were able to quickly retool their presses and produce a prototype. Within a couple of weeks, they had thousands of orders for healthcare workers and supermarket staff in New Zealand and Australia."

"And my dad just said that the doctors are very happy with them and they had an order for another 10,000 more!"

PCL has said that it worked to recruit local makers to help them create the essential equipment alongside a small team of employees.

"Anyone who can do something, should try to do something," said Edmond Shahinian in the video.

"We have an amazing maker culture here in Toronto and across Canada."

Looks like New Zealand does, too.