City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
smiley face balloons

Someone put up smiley face balloons on a Toronto street to cheer up the neighbourhood

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Though not much feels celebratory lately, someone in Toronto is trying to put smiles on faces by dropping off party balloons at neighbours' houses.

Toronto resident Nancy Da Rocha tweeted out video footage of the balloons that were left on the porches of a residential street. She lives on Gillespie Avenue near Davenport and Weston.

"I had my father do some snooping and realized that the same neighbours that put up the balloons were the same neighbours that handed out fliers to all of us noting that if we were elderly that they could deliver us groceries," says Da Rocha. "I think they are angels for helping us during these times."

Some commenters on Twitter have noted that the image of the happy faces floating on the empty street have a bit of an eerie, surreal look to them, while others are concerned about the necessity of such an act.

Regardless of what random Twitter users think, the random act of kindness did indeed bring joy to actual residents of the neighbourhood.

"They have been staying outside like mascots for us during these times," says Da Rocha. "I haven't talked much to my neighbours during this time because of social distancing and quarantine, but I can tell you it definitely made our week!"

Lead photo by

Nancy Da Rocha

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how many people got fined for not social distancing in Toronto this weekend

Doug Ford says Ontario will be out of new masks for healthcare workers in a week

People want cannabis stores to be considered essential businesses in Ontario again

Ontario finally works through backlog of COVID-19 tests as case total reaches 4,347

Kindness of a stranger moves single Toronto mom to start her own COVID-19 support group

This is what's still open in Toronto right now

Someone put up smiley face balloons on a Toronto street to cheer up the neighbourhood

These are the fines you can get in Toronto and Ontario for COVID-19 right now