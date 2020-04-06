Someone put up smiley face balloons on a Toronto street to cheer up the neighbourhood

Though not much feels celebratory lately, someone in Toronto is trying to put smiles on faces by dropping off party balloons at neighbours' houses.

Toronto resident Nancy Da Rocha tweeted out video footage of the balloons that were left on the porches of a residential street. She lives on Gillespie Avenue near Davenport and Weston.

@blogTO @CP24 anonymous neighbours have been putting up smiley face balloons on our porches to make us all happier during these times! pic.twitter.com/JG9DvFeTeb — Nancy D (@NancyDR96) April 4, 2020

"I had my father do some snooping and realized that the same neighbours that put up the balloons were the same neighbours that handed out fliers to all of us noting that if we were elderly that they could deliver us groceries," says Da Rocha. "I think they are angels for helping us during these times."

Some commenters on Twitter have noted that the image of the happy faces floating on the empty street have a bit of an eerie, surreal look to them, while others are concerned about the necessity of such an act.

Regardless of what random Twitter users think, the random act of kindness did indeed bring joy to actual residents of the neighbourhood.

"They have been staying outside like mascots for us during these times," says Da Rocha. "I haven't talked much to my neighbours during this time because of social distancing and quarantine, but I can tell you it definitely made our week!"