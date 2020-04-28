SickKids Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

The Hospital for Sick Children has announced that they have now diagnosed two patients who've tested for positive for COVID-19.

The first case, which was diagnosed over the weekend, relates to an outbreak in an inpatient unit that specializes in haematology and oncology, referred to as 8B.

The teenage patient from 8B and their parents, along with a member of the patient's clinical team, were diagnosed with the virus.

All other patients in that unit have tested negative. Meanwhile, the staff who work 8B continue to be tested and remain off duty while awaiting test results.

SickKids and Toronto Public Health are still investigating how the virus was transmitted.

The second case, which was identified this morning and is unrelated to the outbreak in 8B, was found in a patient who arrived at the hospital yesterday.

According to SickKids, both infected patients are now in stable condition, and in isolation.

"While this is certainly not the kind of news we want to be sharing, the fact is we have been fortunate at SickKids thus far – these are our first positive inpatient cases since the pandemic started over six weeks ago," said CEO of SickKids, Dr. Ronald Cohn, in a statement today.

"I have full and absolute confidence in our teams here at SickKids and in our ability to continue to provide the best possible care, while protecting the safety of our patients, families and staff."