Residents of a condo building just bought meals for healthcare workers in Toronto

Nearly all of Toronto is under lockdown right now, but some people are finding ways to help healthcare workers while quarantined at home.

On Wednesday, a few residents of a condo at 120 Homewood Ave. pooled together enough funds to deliver more than 60 meals to staff at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital.

The initiative, launched by Verve condo resident Kristyn, a 25-year-old engineer, was a way for those stuck at home to help out hospital workers and a small local business at the same time.

"I feel like a lot of people who are stuck in their apartments self-isolating, you want to do something to help," said Kristyn. "But it's challenging to figure out how we can do that without putting others at risk."

Kristyn says she first reached out to Mount Sinai Monday and coordinated a date for a food delivery.

She then put out a message on The Verve's resident Facebook page, which has more than 400 members, asking neighbours if they'd like to pitch in some money for meals at next-door Thai restaurant Si Lom.

Kristyn was able to raise $775 from 13 residents, who e-transfered the money directly to her. Si Lom also donated some extra meals, appetizers, and drinks on top of their contributions.

On Thursday, a Verve resident volunteered to pick up the food from the restaurant and drove it to the hospital, located around 7 minutes away.

"We have a really awesome community in this condo," said Kristyn. "It was kind of meant to be a one-off thing but it looks like it's going to be ongoing."

Though it's more important to stay home now than ever, there are still ways that you can volunteer safely in Toronto during COVID-19.