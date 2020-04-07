People need to stop dumping trash outside clothing donation bins in Toronto

Today in uncool pandemic behaviour, some Toronto residents with extra trash to toss are turning to clothing donation bins with... well, literal garbage.

Fortunately, most of said bins are currently sealed in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, people keep dropping their junk off anyway

Yes, people are now simply leaving bags of trash strewn about near closed donation facilities, as if the idea of putting garbage into a bin meant for people to donate gently used clothing to the less-fortunate weren't heinous enough.

It's become such a problem that Diabetes Canada — one of the nation's most popular donation bin operators — has issued multiple pleas asking for dumpers to stop messing up their bin sites.

Due to #COVID19, the collection of ALL textile donations from homes and bins across Canada is temporarily suspended. We URGE you not to dump!

Please store items to donate until life gets back to normal.

Please be safe.https://t.co/bU4q0W5rnn #COVID19Canada #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/NpnGZn0Wjj — Diabetes Canada (@DiabetesCanada) April 4, 2020

"Diabetes Canada donation bins are overflowing, and some are becoming a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support our work," reads an open letter to elected officials posted on the organization's website Friday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and crucial physical distancing orders by governments that non-essential services be stopped, the pick-up of all textile donations by Diabetes Canada from homes and donation bins across Canada stopped on March 23rd," the letter continues.

"The current donations at the donation bins and, in some unfortunate instances, the dumping of garbage at donation bins is posing a serious health and safety issue."

Some charity donation bins have turned into mini dump sites. Bins are sealed during pandemic but ppl still dropping off items that end up strewn everywhere. Diabetes Canada, Salvation Army etc asking people wanting to donate to store items at home til bins can reopen. pic.twitter.com/yymCM63JEx — carl hanstke (@carl680) April 7, 2020

Diabetes Canada issued yet another plea for people to stop filling their sites with trash on Monday, writing on Twitter:

"Donation bins are not for garbage. Please do not dump unwanted items at these bins – we are seeking your assistance in helping us spread the word and avoid needlessly adding to our landfills. Many thanks: The Diabetes Canada Team."

Upon learning of the situation, Toronto Mayor John Tory decried the behaviour of people who are leaving trash outside donation bins.

"It is just not right. We are in an emergency here," he told CP24, noting that he is "staggered" by the amount of reports he's received of dumping at charity sites.

Tory surmised that people may be dumping trash at donation sites because they're producing more garbage than usual at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has asked staff about potentially allowing Toronto residents to put out one extra bag for pickup on garbage days until the pandemic is over.