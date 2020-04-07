City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
People need to stop dumping trash outside clothing donation bins in Toronto

Today in uncool pandemic behaviour, some Toronto residents with extra trash to toss are turning to clothing donation bins with... well, literal garbage.

Fortunately, most of said bins are currently sealed in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, people keep dropping their junk off anyway

Yes, people are now simply leaving bags of trash strewn about near closed donation facilities, as if the idea of putting garbage into a bin meant for people to donate gently used clothing to the less-fortunate weren't heinous enough.

It's become such a problem that Diabetes Canada — one of the nation's most popular donation bin operators — has issued multiple pleas asking for dumpers to stop messing up their bin sites.

"Diabetes Canada donation bins are overflowing, and some are becoming a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support our work," reads an open letter to elected officials posted on the organization's website Friday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and crucial physical distancing orders by governments that non-essential services be stopped, the pick-up of all textile donations by Diabetes Canada from homes and donation bins across Canada stopped on March 23rd," the letter continues.

"The current donations at the donation bins and, in some unfortunate instances, the dumping of garbage at donation bins is posing a serious health and safety issue."

Diabetes Canada issued yet another plea for people to stop filling their sites with trash on Monday, writing on Twitter:

"Donation bins are not for garbage. Please do not dump unwanted items at these bins – we are seeking your assistance in helping us spread the word and avoid needlessly adding to our landfills. Many thanks: The Diabetes Canada Team."

Upon learning of the situation, Toronto Mayor John Tory decried the behaviour of people who are leaving trash outside donation bins.

"It is just not right. We are in an emergency here," he told CP24, noting that he is "staggered" by the amount of reports he's received of dumping at charity sites.

Tory surmised that people may be dumping trash at donation sites because they're producing more garbage than usual at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has asked staff about potentially allowing Toronto residents to put out one extra bag for pickup on garbage days until the pandemic is over.

Lead photo by

Diabetes Canada

