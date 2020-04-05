Ontario confirms 408 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 4,038

As of Sunday morning, the Ontario government has confirmed an additional 408 cases of COVID-19 in the province and 25 new deaths.

The new cases are an increase of 11.8 per cent from Saturday, and the provincial case count now sits at 4,038 with a death toll of 119.

According to the province's COVID-19 dedicated webpage, 1,449 cases have been fully resolved.

A total of 523 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 200 are in ICU and 154 are on a ventilator.

The province also reports that 75,046 people have been tested for the virus in the province, while only 981 are currently under investigation. The low number of cases under investigation indicates that the province is making its way through the previously lengthy backlog of tests.

According to Public Health Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary for April 4, 20.4 per cent of COVID-19 patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill, 12.1 per cent had close contact with a confirmed case, 19.0 per cent had neither and 48.4 per cent have exposure information pending.

Of all cases, 47.5 per cent are male and 52.0 per cent are female, while 2.5 per cent are aged 19 and under, 27.5 per cent are between 20 and 39, 35.4 per cent are between 40 and 59, 24.8 per cent are 60 to 79 and 9.7 per cent are 80 and over.

Forty-four coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes within the province.

There are currently a total of 14,426 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and there have been 258 deaths nationwide thus far.