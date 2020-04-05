This is what the notice for non-compliance of social distancing in Toronto looks like

The City of Toronto is amping up its enforcement of social distancing measures in the city this weekend, and police officers have begun issuing tickets and notices to anyone not complying.

One Toronto resident said they received a notice from a police officer while at a park Saturday, and they posted a photo of the form on Reddit earlier today.

"Notice of non-compliance provincial emergency order closure of outdoor recreational amenities," the headline of the notice reads.

The form then goes on to list the types of outdoor amenities that have been ordered to close.

"You are on notice that every person who enters or uses an outdoor recreational amenity may be charged with an offence under section 7.0.11. of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act," the notice continues before listing the potential fines and penalties.

The person who posted the photo to Reddit also said they were given a verbal warning not to be in the park.

Toronto police warned Friday that they would be out in full force this weekend to enforce provincial orders as well as the new municipal bylaw that says residents must maintain a distance of two metres from one another in parks and public squares.

Toronto Police Officers are patrolling parks & public squares on horses, bikes, in cars and on-foot to enforce public health orders and a social distancing by-law. Tickets will be issued for those not respecting the law.

According to a news release issued by the City Saturday afternoon, enforcement teams had turned away more than 100 vehicles from Humber East and West Parks parking lots as of 1 p.m.

"This weekend, working with Toronto Police Service, Municipal Licensing & Standards bylaw enforcement officers and Parks, Forestry & Recreation staff are out in parks across the city providing public education and enforcing physical distancing. The enforcement blitz is targeting busy parks and the top 10 emerging problem areas," the release states.

"311 continues to receive complaints about non-essential businesses remaining open and individuals gathering and not practising physical distancing, particularly in parks and green spaces. Since provincial orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act prohibiting gatherings and the City’s closure of park amenities including parking lots and playgrounds came into effect, 311 has received 1,409 complaints related to irresponsible or illegal behaviour in our parks."

As of yesterday, Toronto Police Services had issued tickets to 21 people for non-compliance, summonses to two businesses, and nine notices for failure to comply with provincial orders.