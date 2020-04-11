Doug Ford joins Haley Wickenheiser to collect PPE for healthcare workers in Toronto

This Saturday, Premier Doug Ford joined Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser at the weekly Conquer COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Toronto.

In a series of April 11 tweets, Ford shared photos of himself wearing a mask and gloves picking up boxes of PPE and loading them into his personal truck to deliver to the grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19.

Thank you to Todd Bourgon and the Trillium Automobile Dealers for the incredible donation of 32,000 masks. I’m driving those over to @wick_22 and the entire @conquercovid19 right now! #OntarioSpirit pic.twitter.com/spO1vTIp00 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 11, 2020

Conquer COVID-19 is a grassroots organization comprised of physicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs and volunteers aiming to ensure that frontline workers have access to essential supplies in treating patients and minimizing the spread of the virus.

The organization got a lot of attention earlier this week when Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted out his support for the cause and decided to offer his own gifts in exchange for PPE gear.

About 30 minutes after his first tweet Ford tweeted again.

Today I’m here with the amazing @wick_22 and the men and women of the @conquercovid19 team for their PPE drive. Incredible leadership. Incredible spirit. I am honoured to see them in action. We are #StrongerTogether. If you have PPE please donate. https://t.co/JOT7pYO9CW pic.twitter.com/txJVG9Nsnh — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 11, 2020

He also posted pictures of himself and Wickenheiser at the drive site.

Had an opportunity to connect with @VancityReynolds and @wick_22 at the @conquercovid19 PPE drive. I want to thank them for teaming up with the incredible #ConquerCOVID19 team. If you have masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies our frontline workers need please donate today. pic.twitter.com/5GxS5hkmw0 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 11, 2020

Wickenheiser responded with gratitude for the Premier's help.

"Thank you Premier Ford! #ConquerCOVID19," she wrote.

Ford also got a chance to virtually meet with Reynolds over FaceTime.

"Had an opportunity to connect with @VancityReynolds and @wick_22 at the@conquercovid19 PPE drive. I want to thank them for teaming up with the incredible #ConquerCOVID19 team. If you have masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies our frontline workers need please donate today," he tweeted along with a video of him personally thanking the Canadian actor for his work.

So proud of this entire team. 🙌🙌 https://t.co/KAGxNSXw0f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2020

Conquer COVID-19 hosts a PPE drive every Saturday in Toronto from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at XYZ Storage at 459 Eastern Avenue.