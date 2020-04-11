City
Posted 3 hours ago
haley Wickenheiser

Doug Ford joins Haley Wickenheiser to collect PPE for healthcare workers in Toronto

Posted 3 hours ago
This Saturday, Premier Doug Ford joined Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser at the weekly Conquer COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Toronto. 

In a series of April 11 tweets, Ford shared photos of himself wearing a mask and gloves picking up boxes of PPE and loading them into his personal truck to deliver to the grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19. 

Conquer COVID-19 is a grassroots organization comprised of physicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs and volunteers aiming to ensure that frontline workers have access to essential supplies in treating patients and minimizing the spread of the virus.

The organization got a lot of attention earlier this week when Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted out his support for the cause and decided to offer his own gifts in exchange for PPE gear.

About 30 minutes after his first tweet Ford tweeted again. 

He also posted pictures of himself and Wickenheiser at the drive site. 

Wickenheiser responded with gratitude for the Premier's help. 

"Thank you Premier Ford! #ConquerCOVID19," she wrote.

Ford also got a chance to virtually meet with Reynolds over FaceTime.  

"Had an opportunity to connect with @VancityReynolds and @wick_22 at the@conquercovid19 PPE drive. I want to thank them for teaming up with the incredible #ConquerCOVID19 team. If you have masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies our frontline workers need please donate today," he tweeted along with a video of him personally thanking the Canadian actor for his work. 

Conquer COVID-19 hosts a PPE drive every Saturday in Toronto from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at XYZ Storage at 459 Eastern Avenue.

Doug Ford

