Pharmacy is giving a free care package to healthcare workers in Ontario

A pharmacy in Brampton is doing the very important job of showing appreciation for healthcare professionals working on the frontline of this crisis by handing out free care packages.

Lacoste Pharmacy, located at 60 Lacoste Blvd., posted on their Instagram page Friday that they'd be handing out the packages "as a thank you to everybody who is working hard in the fight against Covid-19."

The packages include much-needed sanitary items such as hand sanitizer, facial tissues, sanitizing wipes and more.

"Simply show us proof you work in a healthcare setting (be that hospital, nursing home, pharmacy etc) and we'll happily give you a care package free of charge!" they wrote on social media.

To ensure everyone gets one, Lacoste is limiting supply to one care package per person.

They're also warning that supplies are limited, so any healthcare worker hoping to score a free package should head out as soon as possible.

"Thanks again to everybody working hard in the fight against Covid-19!" they wrote.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a strain on Ontario's healthcare system, this move is yet another example of frontline workers finally receiving the acknowledgement they so desperately deserve.