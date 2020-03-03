Disturbing video shows murder suspects dumping body outside Toronto hospital

Toronto Police are looking for at least two suspects who were captured on camera getting out of a car and dumping the body of a 36-year-old homicide victim in a snowbank early Monday morning.

The man, later identified as Rohan Rose of Toronto, was found without vital signs just before 2:30 a.m. by police officers near Church and Jane Streets.

He had been dropped off with apparent gunshot wounds near a bus stop outside Humber River Hospital and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics upon their arrival a short time later.

It is unclear if the man was dead when he was deposited onto the snowbank, but police — who found him roughly 15 minutes after he arrived — seem certain that his body was intentionally dumped near the hospital and left behind.

Surveillance footage from a neighbouring home supports that theory.

CCTV footage released by police late Monday afternoon shows a dark car pulling up outside the hospital's campus on Uphill Avenue.

Two people, believed to be men, are then seen getting out of the car. When the vehicle pulls away, it becomes clear that they had been depositing Rose's body on the curb, in a snowbank.

The person whose surveillance camera captured the footage told Global News that he did not hear any gunshots that evening, and that he felt the situation to be "a little bit scary, dumping a body in front of your house."

Police are now looking to speak with "anyone that Rohan was in contact with over the last few days" and have been urging those who may have been in the Woodward and Uphill area at the time of the drop-off to come forward.

This marks Toronto's 13th homicide of 2020, according to police. As such, the Toronto Police Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation.