City
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc coronavirus

TTC subway operator tests positive for coronavirus

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A frontline TTC worker has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second employee of Toronto's transit agency to catch coronavirus in the last week. 

According to public transit worker union ATU Local 113, the TTC employee is a subway operator at the Wilson division. 

They tested positive for COVID-19 today, but haven't been at work since the morning of Monday, March 13. 

"... the member left work shortly after their shift began at 5:30 p.m. because they felt unwell," said ATU Local 113. "Again, the member has been home since that time." 

It's unclear how many TTC employees will be forced into self-isolation following the diagnosis, which was announced this evening. 

"ATU Local 113 is working with the TTC and Toronto Public Health to determine next steps/actions to further protect the health of workers and riders. More details to come." 

Last week saw up to 170 employees sent into self-isolation after a mechanic at the TTC's bus maintenance facility at Bathurst and Davenport tested positive for COVID-19. 

The case comes shortly after the TTC allowed bus drivers to wear face masks, and implemented new rules for bus passengers to enforce social distancing, including using rear doors only, and discontinuing the use of transfers completely. 

Lead photo by

@LRayG

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC subway operator tests positive for coronavirus

People need to stop littering disposable gloves and masks in Toronto

Chinese community members just donated a ton of medical supplies to a Toronto hospital

Toronto might be using cellphone data to locate mass gatherings

Construction sites are still operating in Toronto and it's not clear why

Ontario sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases with 85 new ones confirmed

TTC implements new rules for bus passengers during coronavirus pandemic

Gas prices expected to reach a low in Toronto not seen since 2003