Subway service is being replaced by shuttle buses at TTC stations this weekend

If you guessed there's a TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend you'd be right. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on March 7 and 8 for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on March 14 for maintenance work.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will end at 11 p.m. from March 9 to 12 for ATC signaling system installation. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.