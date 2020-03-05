City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

Subway service is being replaced by shuttle buses at TTC stations this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you guessed there's a TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend you'd be right. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on March 7 and 8 for track work.

TTC Subway Closure

Map of the TTC subway closure occuring on March 7 and 8.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on March 14 for maintenance work.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will end at 11 p.m. from March 9 to 12 for ATC signaling system installation. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Moodycamera Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Subway service is being replaced by shuttle buses at TTC stations this weekend

Toronto was just ranked the 13th happiest city in the world

GO buses and stations in Toronto are now providing free hand sanitizer

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario bringing provincial toll to 22

The timing of the latest Amber Alert in Ontario has people upset

People are furious after Toronto car slowly drives by pedestrian on sidewalk

A Toronto college just shut down for the day to disinfect for coronavirus

Toronto neighbourhood has had enough of dangerous crosswalk after another tragic accident