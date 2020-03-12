TTC employee caught playing mobile games while driving a bus

Worrisome video footage is circulating today in which a TTC bus driver appears to be playing a mobile phone game on the job — a job that, at the time, required manoeuvring a vehicle full of people through rush hour traffic.

Toronto transit passenger Cory Zirk says he shot the video while riding the 75 Sherbourne bus route on Wednesday evening around 6:50 p.m.

Zirk boarded the bus at Front Street and begin filming almost immediately after noticing that the driver was playing with his phone.

"Explains why [he] almost missed me/my stop," wrote Zirk in the caption of a YouTube clip he uploaded last night.

The just over one-minute-long video starts with a bus driver looking at a phone in his hands. As the camera zooms in, we see clearly that he is playing some sort of block puzzle elimination game.

As the bus starts to move, the driver continues playing. His fingers can be seen touching digital game pieces as the bus moves at what appears to be the speed limit, or near it, with traffic.

Zirk called the TTC while he was still on the bus to report the driver's behaviour, but was still on hold with the public transit agency when he disembarked after about six minutes.

"We are aware and are looking into it. We will be taking appropriate action," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green when asked about the incident."Our expectation is that operators drive safely and follow the rules of the road at all times."