One of Toronto's most popular boutique hotels has just temporarily shut down

A boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Toronto has followed a number of its competitor chains in shuttering a handful of locations as the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic causes a drastic drop in tourism globally.

Hôtel Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer, near King Street West and Blue Jays Way, is one of five hotels that the Germain Hotels company will be closing down until further notice given the unprecedented circumstances. Its in-house Victor Restaurant at 30 Mercer Street will likewise cease operations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is shaking up the daily lives of all of us. All spheres of our society are affected and the tourism industry is the first to be impacted," a statement on the brand's website reads.

"Under the circumstances, we see a considerable decrease in the occupancy rate in our hotels. In this respect, we must make difficult decisions daily based on your health, that of our employees and for the sustainability of our business."

Under the current circumstances, we must make difficult decisions daily based on the well-being of our guests, the community and for the sustainability of our business. Consequently, some of our hotels will temporarily suspend their activities. https://t.co/XXkI11RosF — Hôtels Le Germain (@HotelGermain) March 18, 2020

Hilton Hotels has also closed a number of facilities on a case-by-case basis due to a drop in business, while Marriott is temporarily laying off thousands of employees as it does the same.

Germain, like others, had previously ramped up its sanitation measures at all locations in response to COVID-19, and implemented a flexible cancellation policy.

The family-run business from Quebec operates 18 hotels across Canada under the Germain, Alt and Escad Hotel banners, including in Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Quebec City.

Its second Toronto location at Maple Leaf Square is remaining open at this time.