Toronto Pearson was just ranked the best large airport in North America

For the third consecutive year in a row, Toronto's own Pearson International Airport has been voted one of the best in the world for "customer experience" — and not by some random industry group, but by actual airline passengers.

Pearson, Canada's largest airport both by size and by volume, once again appears as the best airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers on Airports Council International's annual list of Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

Released this morning, the 2020 ranking places only Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas on the same level as Pearson. The two airports tied this year for best in their category out of every large-scale airport in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

"Becoming the first North American Airport to win three years in a row in the 40 million passenger and above category reflects Toronto Pearson's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience," said Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) president Deborah Flint in a release Monday morning.

"We want to thank our passengers for voting for us once again, and we want them to know we're continuing to work on improving their travel journey."

It’s a three-peat for Pearson! Thanks to our passengers, we've been named Best Large Airport in North America 40M passengers for the third year in row in the @ACI_ASQ Awards. You can #CountOnPearson to create a better airport experience. https://t.co/BgtsLqrURn pic.twitter.com/AjNcQLMs3S — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) March 9, 2020

The GTAA, which owns Pearson, credits several "new features" introduced over the past year for helping the airport stay on top.

Among those features are 26 new retail stores and restaurants, premium TV lounges in both terminals, assisted changerooms for passengers with mobility restrictions and "post-security screening pet relief areas."

The airport also expanded its flight services to India, Italy, the U.S., Mexico and the Philippines in 2019, adding new direct flights to Quito, Ecuador and Barcelona, Spain through Air Canada and WestJet, respectively.

"The awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers," reads a release announcing this year's ASQ awards.

"This year, 140 awards have been won by 84 individual airports which is the largest ever number of recipients."