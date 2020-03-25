Toronto confirms 3 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, confirmed today that there have been three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the city, bringing the death toll to four.

Speaking at a press conference alongside General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management, Matthew Pegg, Dr. de Villa also said there are now a total of 319 confirmed cases of the virus in the city — up 39 from yesterday.

She said 22 of these people are currently hospitalized, and a total of five patients have recovered from their illness.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says there are 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toronto. Up by 39. 3 new deaths. pic.twitter.com/Z7oyZlGu6C — Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) March 25, 2020

The three new deaths include an elderly man with preexisting health conditions who was tested at North York General Hospital, as well as two residents of Seven Oaks long-term care home.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals on their loss," she said.

In the same press conference, the city also announced that all park amenities and playgrounds will be closing in order to further encourage social distancing.

"This virus is spreading in our city and this is why I continue to urge everyone to please stay home," Dr. de Villa said. "When you don’t stay home, you are putting our most vulnerable residents at risk."