City
Mira Miller
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus deaths

Toronto confirms 3 more deaths linked to COVID-19

City
Mira Miller
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, confirmed today that there have been three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the city, bringing the death toll to four.

Speaking at a press conference alongside General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management, Matthew Pegg, Dr. de Villa also said there are now a total of 319 confirmed cases of the virus in the city — up 39 from yesterday. 

She said 22 of these people are currently hospitalized, and a total of five patients have recovered from their illness.

The three new deaths include an elderly man with preexisting health conditions who was tested at North York General Hospital, as well as two residents of Seven Oaks long-term care home. 

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals on their loss," she said. 

In the same press conference, the city also announced that all park amenities and playgrounds will be closing in order to further encourage social distancing. 

"This virus is spreading in our city and this is why I continue to urge everyone to please stay home," Dr. de Villa said. "When you don’t stay home, you are putting our most vulnerable residents at risk."

Lead photo by

leo2014

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is closing all parks amenities because people won't stop congregating

Toronto confirms 3 more deaths linked to COVID-19

This is what you should do if you're moving in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic

This is how to see a dentist in Toronto for an emergency during the COVID-19 outbreak

3 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Toronto construction site

A creek in Toronto is now blood red because of spilled ink

Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases for a total of 688

Heritage building in downtown Toronto on fire for the second time this week