City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus in toronto

Toronto confirms 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the city

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has confirmed that there are now a total of 457 cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Friday afternoon — an increase of 118 since yesterday. 

Among the total cases in Toronto, 18 patients have recovered from the illness and four have died.

Currently, 29 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the city and 15 are in intensive care. 

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa made the announcement at the city's daily news conference Friday afternoon alongside Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and Mayor John Tory. 

"We are seeing a significant increase and I expect that we will continue to see similar patterns in the coming days ahead," Dr. de Villa said. 

She reminded residents that most people who contract the illness take several days to show symptoms but can easily spread the virus to others within that time. 

"What this means, taken altogether, is that the positive tests that we’re getting now are the result of infections that happened several days ago," she explained. 

"This is why I continue to urge people to practice physical distancing," she continued. 

"If we continue to see people selfishly ignore the recommendations that have been put in place to keep us safe, we should prepare to continue to see dramatic increases in local numbers. Please, take every action that you can to respectfully practice physical distancing at this very critical time."

Dr. de Villa also explained that March break recently ended and many travellers have been returning from destinations where COVID-19 is actively circulating, which also explains the sharp increase in cases. 

Tory also emphasized the need for physical distancing and had a strong message for any businesses that have yet to shut down despite orders for all non-essential businesses to close.

"Although many people, I think, have responded to this pandemic in a positive way and as best one can, there are still cases that are frustrating and quite frankly, outright disturbing," he said.

"If you’re non-essential, you have to shut down to avoid further spreading of the virus and, quite frankly, to avoid sanctions. It puts our whole community at risk and it shouldn’t still be happening. We will continue to send our people out to all areas to make sure there is compliance with the rules that have been put in place based on the best medical advice."

At this point, approximately 25 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Toronto can be attributed to community spread.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto might close part of Yonge Street to cars to allow pedestrians to social distance

Signs on the Danforth show just how much life has changed in Toronto's Greektown

Toronto confirms 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the city

This is what Toronto subway stations look like these days

This is what it looks like along Toronto's waterfront right now

Ontario issues emergency alert reminding residents to self-isolate after travelling

The TTC is losing up to $20 million per week because of COVID-19

Ontario announces 135 new cases of COVID-19 bringing provincial total to nearly 1K